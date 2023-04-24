Sac County crash leaves one dead, another injured

LAKE VIEW, Iowa (KTIV) - A car crash in Sac County, Iowa leaves one dead and another injured.

According to the crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, the accident happened on Sunday, April 23 south of Lake View. The crash only involved one vehicle and occurred at about 8 p.m. near the intersection of 350th Street and Perkins Avenue.

The report says the vehicle entered a ditch, struck and broke an electrical pole, struck a tree, overturned and entered a pond with the front end submerged in water.

The driver, Oliver Massman of Holmen, Wisconsin, was pronounced dead after life-saving measures were attempted but were unsuccessful.

The passenger in the car, Ean Marker, of Waupaca, Wisconsin, was transported to a hospital in Sac City and later transferred to MercyOne in Sioux City.

Authorities suspect speeding and alcohol were involved in the crash.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.