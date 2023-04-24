Sioux city students blazing a trail for women first responders

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Teachers and students say about 75% of the fire science students at the Sioux City Career Academy are men. But it’s a female student with the chance to attend a hands-on “Iowa Hero Academy” later this summer at Camp Dodge.

Sioux City junior Kenleigh Bushmann will get the full law enforcement academy treatment this July, thanks to her fire science program at the Sioux City Career Academy.

Bushmann will head to Camp Dodge, in August, for a week-long, female-only “Iowa Hero Academy.”

“More girls are coming in,” said Bushmann. “Which is pretty exciting for all of us women that get to kind of take over a little bit and get to feel like what that’s like and build us up to be stronger women.”

Bushmann isn’t going in blind. She has the help of her friend and classmate Keeli Heald. Heald attended the Iowa Hero Academy last year. The academy features firefighting, EMS and police training all in one week.

“I was scared when I got there. I was terrified. I didn’t know what I was doing. You sign up and you’re just you just go there. And they’re like, ‘we’re gonna do this, this and this.’ And you’re just like, sitting there. Just like I don’t know what to do. But you can’t be scared,” said Heald.

By the time the pair graduate, they’ll have at least two associate degrees from the fire science program. Heald will go into the National Guard while Bushmann wants to be a paramedic and a lab tech.

“This is a high school class at a college level. So I mean, you do have that choice to pretty much get out of it if you don’t like it and if you do like it, there’s many options afterward and many classes that you can take going forward,” said Bushmann.

According to the City of Des Moines, the Hero Academy runs July 23-29. The camp is run by the Des Moines Police and Fire Departments, alongside the Iowa National Guard.

Heald says one of the counselors is a former Sioux City East graduate.

