Some warming moves in along with an isolated shower chance into Monday night

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After a four-day absence, Sioux City was able to climb back into the 60s today.

Our overnight temperatures are going to be warming as well with lows in the upper 30s tonight although it will come with increasing clouds and a slight chance of a few light rain showers.

After an isolated chance of a shower Tuesday morning, we’ll see some clearing take place with highs in the upper 50s and an east wind between 10 and 15 miles per hour.

Wednesday should be a nice day with highs in the mid 60s and not much wind under partly cloudy skies.

Thursday will be even warmer as we climb into the low 70s although more clouds will be moving in.

As we get toward Thursday evening, we could see some showers moving in and that rain chance will then be with us from Thursday night through Friday and even into Friday night.

Cooler weather will come along with this system as well with highs in the low 50s on Friday.

Will we stay cool for the weekend?

