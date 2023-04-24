Storm Lake PD searching for missing 9-year-old

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - The Storm Lake Police Department and Buena Vista County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing girl.

The girl is 9-year-old Alondra Maldonado. She was last seen in Lakeside Monday morning.

Authorities say she was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black hooded sweatshirt. She has long dark hair with highlights.

If you know her whereabouts or have seen her, please call (712) 749-2525.

