Storm Lake PD searching for missing 9-year-old

Alondra Maldonado
Alondra Maldonado(Storm Lake Police Department)
By Dean Welte
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - The Storm Lake Police Department and Buena Vista County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing girl.

The girl is 9-year-old Alondra Maldonado. She was last seen in Lakeside Monday morning.

Authorities say she was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black hooded sweatshirt. She has long dark hair with highlights.

If you know her whereabouts or have seen her, please call (712) 749-2525.

