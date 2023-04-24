USD’s Wellness Center’s $32M project will expand it by over 45,000 square feet

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The University of South Dakota has committed over $30 million to a new expansion project that adds onto its Wellness Center.

”The expansion is greatly needed,” said Jason Mahowald, USD’s swimming & dive head coach.

Here’s why. There’s only one indoor pool in Vermillion, and university staff says it isn’t easy for the public, or university students, to access.

“This new facility will have expanded hours, it’ll be attached to their current workout facility here at the wellness center, so their access is increased,” said Mahowald.

The expansion project began earlier this month and will be ready to serve students and community members at the start of the 2024 semester.

“It helps our ability to recruit and retain students here at USD, and also it gives us the opportunity to involve the community more,” said Mahowald.

The expansion will add nearly 46,000 square feet to the Wellness Center. Included in the expansion are a new indoor competition pool, wellness pool, hot tub, and steam room. Officials say adding these new features shows the university’s commitment to athletics.

“I think it just shows that we continue to invest in our sports from the Arena to a new track, to new soccer and we continue to push forward, and this is just the latest,” said Bryan Boettcher, the Assistant Athletic Director for USD

Excitement for the construction to begin is high, and the university is eager to show off its progress.

“Keep an eye out for it. We’ve got a screen on the street side here so you can’t really see what’s going on right now, but in a few months when the panels start going up and you get to see the general size of the facility, you’ll be impressed when it’s done,” said Brain Muehlbier, USD’s Senior Construction Project Manager.

University officials said the expansion will add a “wow” factor for the public.

All the sod and topsoil have been removed, and work on the foundation is set to begin later this week.

Funding for the expansion comes from a combination of funds including proceeds from bonding, private donations, and local university fund sources.

