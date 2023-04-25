Around Siouxland: Siouxland Soup Kitchen’s auction

By Tosin Ehikioya
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Siouxland soup Kitchen’s auction is coming up.

There will be a silent and live auction. They’ll also be collecting donations of canned fruits and vegetables and other nonperishable items at the door.

The event is set for May 7 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Buffalo Alice on Historic 4th Street.

Adults are $15 and children pay their ages. Ages 2 and under are free.

All are welcomed.

For more information, click here.

