Around Siouxland: Siouxland Soup Kitchen’s auction
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Siouxland soup Kitchen’s auction is coming up.
There will be a silent and live auction. They’ll also be collecting donations of canned fruits and vegetables and other nonperishable items at the door.
The event is set for May 7 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Buffalo Alice on Historic 4th Street.
Adults are $15 and children pay their ages. Ages 2 and under are free.
All are welcomed.
