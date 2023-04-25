Big Ten announces opponents for next Iowa Hawkeyes’ men’s basketball season

The University of Iowa Tigerhawk logo is seen on the court in Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa...
The University of Iowa Tigerhawk logo is seen on the court in Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | Associated Press/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Big Ten on Tuesday announced the Iowa Hawkeyes’ 20-game conference opponent breakdown for the 2023-24 men’s basketball season.

Iowa will play seven teams twice, including home and away games, and six teams once, with three home games and three away games.

The Hawkeyes face Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Penn State, Purdue and Wisconsin twice.

They will also host Nebraska, Ohio State, Rutgers in Iowa City, and will travel to face Indiana, Michigan State and Northwestern.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sac County crash leaves one dead, another injured
Alondra Maldonado
Storm Lake PD says missing 9-year-old has been found
Several fire departments responded to a blaze at a northeast Nebraska food processing plant.
Tyson plant in Madison, NE reports fire Sunday
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host
Betty Glover will retire from her grocery checking job at WinCo just weeks before her 92nd...
Woman, 91, raises nearly $60,000 for retirement on GoFundMe