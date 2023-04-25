City of Sioux City taking bids to demolish old YMCA

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City City Council will start taking bids for the demolition of the old YMCA building at 722 Nebraska Street.

The council approved the plans, specifications, form of contract, and estimated costs for the demolition at Monday’s meeting. City staff believes the probable cost will be $750,000.

Mayor Bob Scott says the city has tried several times to pay a developer to rehab the building. Now, he said demolition is the feasible option.

“It’s just too far gone to salvage, and I think it’ll be tough to tear it down, but there’s just not a lot of use for it,” Scott said.

Scott said funds to pay for the demolition will be taken from tax dollars. He hopes the city can recoup some of the cost from the building’s owners.

