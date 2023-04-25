A couple mild days await us in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was a day with partly cloudy skies with a few of those clouds putting down some sprinkles from time to time.

We’ll see a little better warming over the next couple of days although tonight’s lows will be a bit below average as we head into the mid 30s under mostly cloudy skies and once again a small chance of seeing a few sprinkles in the area.

Wednesday turns into a very nice day for us with highs in the mid to upper 60s under partly cloudy skies and a very light wind that will likely stay around 10 miles per hour or less.

We’ll start to see a few more clouds move in on Thursday with highs quite mild in the low 70s and a little stronger southerly wind at 10 to 20 miles per hour.

Friday will bring in a system with some shower and thundershower chances as it will become cooler with highs in the mid 50s with a strong northwest wind.

Is that cooler weather any sign of what we’ll see this weekend?

