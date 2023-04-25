Former Winside teacher accused of sexual abuse has trial sent to district court

WINSIDE, Neb. (KTIV) - A former teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a northeast Nebraska student has had their trial sent to district court.

According to court documents, 26-year-old Cali Heikes is charged with three counts of sexual abuse by a school employee. The former Winside Public Schools teacher allegedly had a relationship with a 17-year-old male student.

Back in January, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office got a tip regarding Heikes alleged sexual relationship with a student. This tip eventually led to Heikes’ arrest.

Heikes is a graduate of Winside High School and Wayne State College. She is currently out on bond and has her arraignment hearing scheduled for May 3.

