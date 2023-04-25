Former Winside teacher accused of sexual abuse has trial sent to district court

Cali Heikes
Cali Heikes(Antelope County Jail)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSIDE, Neb. (KTIV) - A former teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a northeast Nebraska student has had their trial sent to district court.

According to court documents, 26-year-old Cali Heikes is charged with three counts of sexual abuse by a school employee. The former Winside Public Schools teacher allegedly had a relationship with a 17-year-old male student.

Back in January, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office got a tip regarding Heikes alleged sexual relationship with a student. This tip eventually led to Heikes’ arrest.

Heikes is a graduate of Winside High School and Wayne State College. She is currently out on bond and has her arraignment hearing scheduled for May 3.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sac County crash leaves one dead, another injured
Alondra Maldonado
Storm Lake PD says missing 9-year-old has been found
Several fire departments responded to a blaze at a northeast Nebraska food processing plant.
Tyson plant in Madison, NE reports fire Sunday
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host
Betty Glover will retire from her grocery checking job at WinCo just weeks before her 92nd...
Woman, 91, raises nearly $60,000 for retirement on GoFundMe

Latest News

LIVE AT 1 P.M.: Gov. Pillen to sign permitless conceal carry bill
Allison Decker
Iowa woman convicted of murder plans to seek new trial
Brown's Lake-Bigelow Park is one of the parks set to open on May 1.
Woodbury County parks to open on May 1
Dog Walk Forecast: Ajax
Dog Walk Forecast: Ajax