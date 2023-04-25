Iowa woman convicted of murder plans to seek new trial

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KUOO) - A woman who was sentenced to life in prison for a murder in northwest Iowa is looking to get a new trial.

KUOO Radio reports the attorney for Allison Decker is dropping the appeal on her conviction and is instead planning to ask for a new trial. The attorney says a new trial should be done because of ineffective legal counsel during Decker’s trial in 2022.

Decker was found guilty of the first-degree murder of Angel Bastman back in June 2022. Bastman, a woman from Lake Park, Iowa was found deceased in the basement of a Lake Park residence on Dec. 22, 2020. Two people were charged for her death, Decker and a man named Justice Berntson.

Both were charged with first-degree murder, but Berntson pleaded guilty to attempted murder and got 25 years in prison. As part of the plea, Berntson testified against Decker.

This is not the first time Decker has requested a new trial. Before her sentencing in December 2022, Decker requested a new trial twice.

