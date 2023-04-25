Niobrara Public Schools reach settlement for incident involving alleged assault

NIOBRARA, Neb. (KTIV) - A settlement has been reached for a case where a teenager was allegedly assaulted during a northeast Nebraska school dance.

According to the ACLU of Nebraska, which was representing the teenager, Niobrara Public Schools agreed to pay monetary damages in exchange for the teenager closing the case.

The alleged assault was reported back in 2020 during a school dance in Niobrara. A teacher, identified as James Parks in court documents, was a chaperone at the dance and was the one accused of assaulting the then-13-year-old teenager. The original lawsuit against Parks states the teenager was asked to leave the dance but was being uncooperative. The teenager was a student in Verdige, not Niobrara.

In response, Parks allegedly forced the teenager out of the school and struck him. Documents state Parks admitted to the Niobrara school board that the teenager did not touch him prior to him grabbing the teenager to force him out of the building.

The amount Niobrara Public Schools will have to pay was not released. The original case against Parks was officially dismissed on April 25.

