Niobrara Public Schools reach settlement for incident involving alleged assault

(MGN)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NIOBRARA, Neb. (KTIV) - A settlement has been reached for a case where a teenager was allegedly assaulted during a northeast Nebraska school dance.

According to the ACLU of Nebraska, which was representing the teenager, Niobrara Public Schools agreed to pay monetary damages in exchange for the teenager closing the case.

The alleged assault was reported back in 2020 during a school dance in Niobrara. A teacher, identified as James Parks in court documents, was a chaperone at the dance and was the one accused of assaulting the then-13-year-old teenager. The original lawsuit against Parks states the teenager was asked to leave the dance but was being uncooperative. The teenager was a student in Verdige, not Niobrara.

In response, Parks allegedly forced the teenager out of the school and struck him. Documents state Parks admitted to the Niobrara school board that the teenager did not touch him prior to him grabbing the teenager to force him out of the building.

The amount Niobrara Public Schools will have to pay was not released. The original case against Parks was officially dismissed on April 25.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sac County crash leaves one dead, another injured
Alondra Maldonado
Storm Lake PD says missing 9-year-old has been found
Several fire departments responded to a blaze at a northeast Nebraska food processing plant.
Tyson plant in Madison, NE reports fire Sunday
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host
Betty Glover will retire from her grocery checking job at WinCo just weeks before her 92nd...
Woman, 91, raises nearly $60,000 for retirement on GoFundMe

Latest News

Cali Heikes
Former Winside teacher accused of sexual abuse has trial sent to district court
Gov. Pillen signs permitless conceal carry bill
Allison Decker
Iowa woman convicted of murder plans to seek new trial
Brown's Lake-Bigelow Park is one of the parks set to open on May 1.
Woodbury County parks to open on May 1