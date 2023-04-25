Plymouth County supervisors taking initial steps to alter wind turbine ordinance

REMSEN, Iowa (KTIV) - Zoning changes are in the works throughout Plymouth County, Iowa.

If county leaders approve the changes, it will impact where wind turbines can and can’t be built.

In an effort of compromise, the Plymouth County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to change the setback distance for wind turbines in the county. Under the proposed ordinance the nearest a new wind turbine could be built to a residence would be 1,600 feet from its base.

“The zoning board met, gave a recommendation and we discussed that today and altered it a little bit, but hopefully altered it in a manner where everybody is sort of happy,” said Craig Anderson, Plymouth County Supervisor for District 4.

The altered recommendation is as follows.

Wind turbines must be located 3.5 times the distance from the top of the blade to the nearest residence. That can be waived to 3 times the distance if the landowner would like to have a wind turbine on their land.

“Part of this goes back to landowner rights, all of us farmers own the land, we need rules to have a good society, but we still have some rights. And as long as you can follow the rules that are established, you should be able to still get a windmill or reject a windmill if you don’t want one,” said Anderson.

The motion that county supervisors passed on Tuesday will now be fine-tuned with the help of the firm “JEO Consulting.” Once the ordinance is ready, it will be brought back to county supervisors for a final vote.

The new recommendation includes a setback that is farther than the setback in the existing ordinance. However, the proposed setback distance isn’t as far as the distance included in the original recommendation made by the Plymouth County Zoning Board.

