Sioux City Community School Board discusses wage increase for non-union workers

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Wages for non-union workers and the Fiscal Year 2024 budget drew discussion during Monday night’s meeting of the Sioux City Community School Board.

While no spending increases will be made on the proposed budget, Board President Dan Greenwell says the board is looking to relocate funds to different areas of the budget. The board voted to have a public hearing on the proposed budget on May 8th.

They also heard a presentation about current student behavioral problems in the district.

One other key item discussed was a 4% wage increase for all non-union workers within the district.

“When we look across Iowa and we look at some of the other increases, particularly at some of the large UEN schools, we’re higher than most of the UEN schools that have reported already,” said Sioux City Community School Board President Dan Greenwell. “A lot of them are in the 3 to 3.5 percents, but we’re 4%. So, we think we’ve given a very fair increase. And across Iowa, there’s approximately 100 districts that have already settled, and the average across Iowa is 3.9%. We’re higher than that.”

Some of the workers who will benefit from the 4% pay raise are cafeteria workers, administration, and permanent substitute teachers.

