Sioux City Council approves second reading of sewer rate increase

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City City Council is a step closer to approving an increase in sewer rates for residents and industries to supplement costs for a $465 million project to refurbish the city’s wastewater treatment plant.

Monday night, the city council voted to move the second of three readings of an ordinance to increase sewer rates, but the city council included an amendment to the sewer rate structure for large industries.

Under the amendment, industries will be charged a 5% rate increase from July 1, 2023 to January 1, 2024. Then, those industries will face a 25% increase starting January 1, 2024.

Residential rates will stay under the same structure from the first reading of the ordinance, which includes a 20% increase starting July 1, 2023.

Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott abstained from the vote, but says he believes all three readings of the sewer rate increase will pass.

“Third reading is probably going to pass next week, it’s pretty obvious that the votes are here. And that’s okay. As long as we continue to have dialogue,” Mayor Bob Scott said.

Chris McGowan, the president of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce, was at the meeting Monday night to represent the city’s large industries, which would see a yearly rate increase of over $1 million.

Because of the expense, McGowan wants the city to slow down, and be collaborative with industries when looking at the increase.

“We need to bring everyone together to sit down and communicate to make sure that we get the very best value proposition,” McGowan said. “Unfortunately, our community’s track record in wastewater leaves a little bit to be desired, we need to make sure that we get this right.”

If passed by the city council, the proposed sewer rate increase will take effect July 1st.

The council must still approve the third and final reading of the ordinance before the new rates to take effect.

Once again, under the proposed ordinance, residential rates will increase by 20%; and, the price paid depends on how much wastewater a home generates.

For example, a home which generates 6,000 gallons of wastewater a month, would see an increase of roughly $8 per month starting July 1.

