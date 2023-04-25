Siouxland librarians on ‘banned books’ and the future of libraries

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - This week marks the “right to read”. It’s part of “National Library Week”. Sioux City area libraries want to assure readers they’ll continue providing books that may be “banned” by some schools.

The Sioux City Public Library has a stand, specifically for “banned” books. The banner reads: “Someone doesn’t want you to read these books.”

According to the American Library Association, the majority of the most banned books in 2022 dealt with LGBTQ content.

“And they have to remember that each parent parents their child in a separate way. So they may want their child to read that and have a broader view of the world,” said Helen Rigdon, the Sioux City Public Library director.

At the Sioux City Public Library, in downtown Sioux City, the director says most challenges to books have come from people outside the library’s service area. In other words, most of the people challenging books here are not Sioux City residents.”

Over in South Sioux City, the youth director created a display for books focusing on transgender issues. She believes it’s her job to serve everyone, even if some object.

“Some of that information is important to some of the people represented in those books. And because as I said, we’re kind of a community area. We also believe in the freedom to information,” said Donna Van Horn, the head of youth services for the South Sioux City Public Library.

Each library has its own procedure for removing books, but they’re all similar. At local libraries, a challenge is made before a board, which decides if the book should stay, or go.

North Sioux, Sioux City and South Sioux City haven’t had a successful challenge in the last several years.

“We have to have information for all sorts of people,” said Van Horn. “And people tend to like to do things they’re told not to do.”

Officials say most attempts to limit books have been targeted at school libraries. Because those we interviewed are city libraries, they’re mainly funded and regulated by the respective cities, not the state.

Libraries have a lot to offer other than books

In case you haven’t used your local library recently, all three we spoke with do much more than lend books. North Sioux City is focused on programming and being a “community space.”

There’s a Lego club that meets once a month, and the summer reading program is focused on an “all together now” theme. Ultimately, Director Liane Welte wants the library to be a place where everyone is welcome.

”Sometimes people don’t think of the library as... a place to go for activities. And so it’s a great resource,” said Welte.

In South Sioux City, you’ll hear birds chirping as soon as you walk through the library’s doors. With a youth and adult section, there are books for everyone.

But, the real focus is shifting to technology. The library carries a 3D printer, 3D goggles, a drone, and other cutting edge items. It’s all free for library members.

“We kind of defined yourself more as a community location where people can come and explore books and other forms of media, but also experiences, so we have a lot of that kind of stuff,” said Van Horn.

The Sioux City Public Library has a special focus on connectivity. The library offers hotspots, computers and meeting spaces. They’re all free for library members. That’s in addition to the library’s more than 280,000 books and other programming.

”It’s funny because librarians, we’re not good at promoting ourselves. So that’s one area that we really aren’t concentrating on social media and just show that the library how vibrant we are and how important we are to the community,” said Rigdon.

City libraries are generally free for those who live inside city limits. But, the libraries we spoke with will allow non-residents to get a library card for a fee.

