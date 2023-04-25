South Sioux City to install license plate cameras

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Two new license plate cameras, which will be used by the South Sioux City Police Department, will be installed on the Iowa side of the Veterans Memorial Bridge.

The South Sioux Police Department needed the Sioux City City Council’s approval at Monday’s meeting so the Iowa Department of Transportation could approve the project.

South Sioux City Police Chief Ed Mahon says the cameras need to be on the Iowa side because Nebraska Department of Transportation regulations don’t allow cameras in Nebraska on the right of way.

Mahon says the cameras won’t be used to monitor traffic infractions. Instead, they’ll assist with criminal investigations.

“Let’s say we have a suspect in a burglary, and we know they left in a vehicle If we have the plate number, we can put that in that Flock (Security) system, and it’ll notify us anytime say it goes out of town into Sioux City or it comes back into South Sioux,” Mahon said.

Mahon said the department will also work with the Sioux City Police Department if they see a need to use the cameras for criminal investigations.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.