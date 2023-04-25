Storm washout Musketeers in game one

KEARNEY, NEB (KTIV) -After splitting the regular season series with the Tri-City Storm, fans waited anxiously to see how the first game of the opening round series would go for the Musketeers.

Unfortunately for the Muskies it did not go well, Tri-City took the lead and never looked back in the chippy contest. A 3rd period goal from the Muskies would prevent a shutout but the Storm were just too much scoring 6 goals and taking a 6-1 victory.

Game 2 will be played Tuesday April 25th, in Kearney puck drop for the pivotal game is set for 7:05 at the Viaero Center.

