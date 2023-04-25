Storm washout Musketeers in game one

A scrap breaks out after the Tri-City storm score a goal against the Sioux City Musketeers.
A scrap breaks out after the Tri-City storm score a goal against the Sioux City Musketeers.(KSNB)
By Jayson Moeller
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:45 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEARNEY, NEB (KTIV) -After splitting the regular season series with the Tri-City Storm, fans waited anxiously to see how the first game of the opening round series would go for the Musketeers.

Unfortunately for the Muskies it did not go well, Tri-City took the lead and never looked back in the chippy contest. A 3rd period goal from the Muskies would prevent a shutout but the Storm were just too much scoring 6 goals and taking a 6-1 victory.

Game 2 will be played Tuesday April 25th, in Kearney puck drop for the pivotal game is set for 7:05 at the Viaero Center.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sac County crash leaves one dead, another injured
Alondra Maldonado
Storm Lake PD says missing 9-year-old has been found
Several fire departments responded to a blaze at a northeast Nebraska food processing plant.
Tyson plant in Madison, NE reports fire Sunday
Kum & Go, an Iowa family-owned company, to be sold
Opa Time restaurant on Hamilton Boulevard suffers significant fire damage in early morning...
Authorities release cause of Opa Time, Pierce Street Laundry fires

Latest News

Morningside's Mykel Ann Gray gets the tag down on the Northwestern runner in the Mustang...
Northwestern and Morningside split doubleheader in Sioux City
Action ensues as a shot is taken in the matchup between Spencer and Sioux City West
Spencer rolls through Sioux City West
MMCRU's Kaden Galles crosses the finish line first in the 3200 meters at the Alta-Aurelia Relays.
Siouxlanders race at Alta-Aurelia Relays
Morningside's Nick Grajeda celebrates with teammates after scoring a run in the Mustangs...
Mustangs stampede past Chargers in doubleheader