Warming trend will continue today with an increase in rain chances

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Tuesday, Siouxland. This morning we were dealing with some light rain showers east of I-29, but the showers have dissipated, leaving behind some clouds.

Temperatures this morning are also in the 20s and 30s. Even though our wind is only coming from the east at 5 to 10 miles per hour, we are seeing wind chills in the teens and 20s across the area.

Today will be similar to yesterday as highs climb into the mid- to upper-50s, with a few spots getting into the low 60s. The skies today will be partly sunny with wind out of the east up to 15 miles per hour, so somewhat breezier than yesterday. Since our wind will be on the breezier side, we will see some chilly wind chills for Tuesday.

Tonight’s temperatures fall into the 30s with the chance of some isolated rain showers, and the wind will be on the calmer side out of the northeast between 5 and 10 miles per hour. Also, forecasting calls for clouds increasing tonight as rain showers are possible.

The rest of the work week will be on the warmer side, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Also, rain chances are in the forecast, with the highest chance of widespread showers being Thursday night into Friday.

I have all the details in the attached video, and the latest will be on News 4 at Noon.

