Woodbury County parks to open on May 1

Brown's Lake-Bigelow Park is one of the parks set to open on May 1.
By Dean Welte
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The start of May will see several Woodbury County parks open for the season.

County officials say the parks that’ll open on Monday, May 1 include Brown’s Lake-Bigelow Park, Snyder Bend near Salix, the Southwood Conservation Area, the Fowler Forest Preserve near Smithland and Little Sioux Park near Correctionville. Officials say the campgrounds, cabins, restrooms and shelters at these parks will be open for public use.

To celebrate the start of the camping season, the Woodbury County Conservation Department will hold a “Camping Kickoff Weekend.” The event is from May 5 to May 7 at the Southwood Conservation Area, Little Sioux Park, Snyder Bend Park and Brown’s Lake-Bigelow Park. During this event, campers will register and pay fees for each night of camping and will receive promotional items such as a camping coupon that gives one night of free camping during the 2023 season at any of the county’s four campgrounds.

The swimming beaches at Brown’s Lake and Little Sioux City don’t open until at least Saturday, May 27. But if the water levels are insufficient they may not open until later in the season. Officials want to remind people that those beaches are not staffed by lifeguards.

Reservations for cabins and enclosed shelters can be made year-round at woodburyparks.org.

