Around Siouxland: Catholic Radio Ministries Fair

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Siouxland Catholic Radio has announced the inaugural Siouxland Catholic Radio Ministries Fair.

The Siouxland Catholic Ministries Fair is open to Catholic organizations and their ministries in Siouxland that want to promote their institution, publicize their ministry and/or foster relationships with other Catholic ministries.

The event will be on May 6 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Siouxland Catholic Radio.

It will be $25 per table or $50 for two tables.

