Husker fans crash ticket website for 'Volleyball Day in Nebraska'

Chaos for fans trying to buy Husker Volleyball tickets
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Tickets for ‘Volleyball Day in Nebraska’ went on sale to the public Wednesday morning, and shortly after they went live, chaos ensued in-person and online.

Many people experienced long wait times in a queue while waiting to buy tickets for the August volleyball match in Memorial Stadium.

Husker Volleyball posted a tweet saying the ticket site was experiencing high volume traffic leading to delays and issues online.

At the ticket office near memorial stadium, only around 10 people were able to purchase tickets in-person before the delays started.

As of Wednesday afternoon, limited tickets remain in the south stadium seats and obstructed view seats elsewhere.

