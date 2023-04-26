Morningside University adding cybersecurity, supply chain management degrees

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Morningside University in Sioux City plans to offer two new degree options beginning in fall 2023.

The new degrees are in cybersecurity and supply chain management. This announcement comes after Morningside University President Dr. Albert Mosley has stated he is committed to increasing access and opportunity for Morningside students while also providing tools that Siouxlanders interested in business are seeking.

“Our students will have the opportunity to become equipped with the skills necessary to take on careers in these areas, and those students will become the talent that the employers in our region need,” said Dr. Mosley in a press release.

The university says the new programs will be offered in partnership with Rize Education. They say this will allow students to complete the majority of their coursework in person with a small subset of courses taught online through Rize.

“Morningside is fortunate to have outstanding faculty who provide our students with ample opportunity for experiential and active learning opportunities here on campus. The partnership with Rize only enhances that by offering our students access to online courses that are taught by faculty with specific subject matter expertise that will help prepare them for careers in cybersecurity and supply chain management,” said Vice President for Academic Affairs Chris Spicer. “Additionally, Rize has partnerships with a number of top companies across the country that will create additional opportunities for our students to gain real-world experience.”

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, careers associated with cybersecurity are expected to grow by 35% through 2031 with median pay of $102,600 per year. Common jobs for an individual with a cybersecurity degree often include information security analyst, cybersecurity engineer, cybersecurity analyst, information security manager and security architect.

Careers in supply chain management are expected to grow by 28% through 2031 with a median salary of $77,030 per year starting, and salary jumping to more than $97,000 with three to five years of experience. Common job titles for individuals with a degree in supply chain management may include warehouse administrator, logistics manager, director of operations, production planner, supply chain director or chief operations manager.

