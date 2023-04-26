Musketeers fall to Storm ending Clark Cup defense in opening round

KEARNEY, NEB (KTIV) -If there is one thing that is to be learned from watching sports, it’s that repeating as the champion is really hard. The Sioux City Musketeers learned that lesson when they fell to the Tri-City Storm in game 2 of their opening round series 5-4, ending the Musketeers Clark Cup defense.

It was not for a lack of effort on the Musketeers part though, the two teams were deadlocked at 2 a piece entering the second period. The Storm would come out of the gates hot in the second, scoring two goals, but Ben Doran would put one across for the Muskies and the two teams entered the third period with the Storm up 1.

A goal from captain Grant Slukynsky tied the game at four and gave the Musketeers hope late. But a goal from Tri-City’s Kieran Cebrian would mark the end for the Musketeers as they fell 5-4 in Kearney.

The Musketeers finished the first season of the Jason Kersner era with a 29-30-5 record.

