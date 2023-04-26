Officials: 20-year-old Marine dies during training exercise

U.S. Marine Jackson Forringer died during a training exercise Thursday, officials said.
U.S. Marine Jackson Forringer died during a training exercise Thursday, officials said.(U.S. 2d Marine Division)
By WITN Web Team and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - Officials are investigating after a Camp Lejeune Marine died during training last week.

Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune said Lance Corporal Jackson Forringer died during training at Twentynine Palms, California, on Thursday during Integrated Training Exercise 3-23.

Forringer had just turned 20 years old earlier this month and was assigned to the 2nd Marine Regiment at Camp Lejeune.

He joined the Marine Corps in July 2021.

WITN reports Forringer was a 2021 graduate of Chesnee High School in South Carolina. His lifelong dream was reportedly to be a Marine.

No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Chief Ed Mahon said the camera will help with criminal investigations.
South Sioux City to install license plate cameras
The man Rwas taken into custody around 7:40 a.m. Sunday.
Man accused of taking baby, running over mother, killing her, sheriff says
Cali Heikes
Former Winside teacher accused of sexual abuse has trial sent to district court
File picture of traffic cones
Continuing construction on U.S 20 will close some lanes
Allison Decker
Iowa woman convicted of murder plans to seek new trial

Latest News

President Joe Biden and South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol pause after laying a wreath as...
US, South Korea unveil new nuclear deterrence plan
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers answers questions during an introductory NFL football...
Rodgers hopes to help Jets add to ‘lonely’ Super Bowl trophy
The transgender lawmaker was silenced in the Montana House for comments against a bill to ban...
Montana transgender lawmaker barred by GOP from 2023 session
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on a delivery van, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Amazon told customers...
Amazon axes Halo fitness devices in cost-cutting move