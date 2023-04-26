Sioux City doctor retiring after delivering 6,000 babies

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A longtime Siouxland doctor is being honored for his outstanding career and impact right here in our local community. After delivering nearly 6,000 babies, Dr. Paul Eastman said he’s learned a few things along the way.

He said he doesn’t remember his first delivery, mostly because med school and residency are a blur. But he remembers certain moments. In his roughly three decades of practice, he said expectant mothers have always been physically tough.

“Yeah, that’s one of the things I like about OBGYN too is you know, you try to connect right like to try to connect on a personal level,” said Dr. Eastman.

Sheenah Tonga suffered from infertility for seven years. And when she finally was pregnant, she didn’t have a strong feeling about her first O-B. Enter Dr. Eastman, who delivered all three of her boys.

“I’ll forever remember he brought Tuff (Tonga’s son) when we were having (a) scan. And Dr. Eastman tried to put on a Packers helmet. And we’re avid Chiefs fans in our house and that was not happening and Tuff remembers that to this day,” said Tona.

Eastman said he’s worked with lots of staff, inside the Siouxland Obstetrics & Gynecology clinic and St. Luke’s hospital.

“And so I thought I’ll go to him. And then he delivered my baby. And then I worked with him and labor delivery. And then I came over here to work in the office and worked with them since and it was great. And he’s a professional,” said Shari Seuntjens, a registered nurse who’s worked with Eastman for 29 years.

It’s time to retire, Eastman said because he’s reached 60 years old. And because he can do it on his own terms.

“But the first thing we’re going to do is do a May term to Costa Rica, take some Morningside students to Costa Rica. And then it’s summertime. So... golf, we’ve got a cabin in the Black Hills. So go out there more often,” he said.

Dr. Eastman has already delivered his last baby, but he still has a few more patients to see inside the clinic.

