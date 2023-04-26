Students watch Anne Frank play for ‘Tolerance Week’

Actors on stage at the Orpheum Theatre on Wednesday.
Actors on stage at the Orpheum Theatre on Wednesday.
By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Almost 2,000 eighth graders from across Siouxland schools attended a Sioux City Community Theatre production of “The Diary of Anne Frank” on Wednesday.

It’s all part of “Tolerance Week,” meant to promote anti-bullying themes in local schools. Sioux City native Gerald Weiner said he started Tolerance Week 19 years ago, and the festivities have grown ever since.

Wednesday’s performance was meant to highlight the bullying done by Nazis in World War II.

“That you have to live your life to the best you can be. And the greatest living of life is to be of service to other people care about other people,” said Weiner.

Tuesday’s performance took place at the Orpheum Theatre.

KTIV interviews Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird
Sioux City doctor retiring after delivering 6,000 babies
