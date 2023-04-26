Understanding the possible effects of the wind turbine ordinance change in Plymouth County

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors have passed a motion to change the ordinance on where wind turbines can or can’t be built.

A typical football field is about 100 yards, but if you count the end zone that’s about 120 yards, which means it’s about 360 feet.

These numbers can be confusing, so to make it simpler, imagine four and half football fields that is what you would need for a minimum distance for a wind turbine to be built near your residence.

“It isn’t just the object on your horizon, but there’s a red light on the top of it so airplanes don’t run into to it, and as the blades go around, that makes that red light flash and if the sun is behind the tower you get a motion on your wall that a lot of people aren’t going to realize until the windmill’s in,” said Craig Anderson, Plymouth County Supervisor District 4.

Why the distance is so large, officials say is because they want to protect the resident while allowing wind energy companies to come in and build new infrastructure.

“This can alter their life, so we want to make sure that our citizens are protected from the company, but we don’t want the company to be completely shut down where they can’t function,” said Anderson.

The ordinance has not officially been voted on.

