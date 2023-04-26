A warmer day for Siouxland, but rain chances increase later this week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Wednesday, Siouxland. This morning we are waking up to partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 20s and 30s. The wind is on the calmer side as it comes out of the east at 5 to 10 miles per hour, which is making us have wind chills in the upper 20s and low 30s across Siouxland.

The good news is that today we will see our highs climb into the mid- to upper 60s to even low 70s across the area. The wind will also be on the calmer side today, coming from the southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Then we will also see a mostly sunny day with plenty of sunshine.

Tonight, lows will fall into the 40s with wind out of the south at 10 to 20 miles per hour, and the skies will become somewhat cloudy overnight as our next chance of rain starts to approach Siouxland.

On Thursday, you can expect some sunshine early in the morning, but clouds move in, making it mostly cloudy across Siouxland. Highs will still climb into the upper 60s and low 70s tomorrow, but rain will start to move in Thursday night.

Rain showers will start to move in Thursday night and into early Friday morning. The line of showers will continue to move east, with the chance of seeing some thundershowers in this line of showers. After Friday, windy conditions stick with us this weekend, but the good news is that our highs stay in the upper 50s and low 60s.

I have all the details in the attached video, and the latest details are in my full forecast on News 4 at Noon.

