Warmer day Thursday with showers possible in the evening

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We were treated to a mostly sunny and mild day in Siouxland Wednesday.

Tonight we will see a few more clouds roll in during the overnight hours with lows in the mid 40s.

Thursday will start with a bit of sunshine, but clouds will thicken throughout the day. Highs will climb into the lower 70s. Winds will begin to pick up in the afternoon hours after a cold front passes through.

Along with that cold front is rain chances during the evening and overnight hours. Lows will be in the mid 40s.

On Friday, showers will continue throughout the day. Temperatures will also be a lot cooler in the mid 50s.

Showers will linger off in the nighttime hours with mostly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 30s.

Skies will be partly cloudy this weekend with windy conditions and highs in the lower 60s on Saturday.

On Sunday, highs will be a bit cooler in the upper 50s.

It will start to warm up a bit on Monday, getting back into the lower 60s with more sunshine overhead.

Mostly sunny skies will stick with us into Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s.

