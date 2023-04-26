Wendy’s popular chili will soon be available in store

Wendy's chili will soon be available by can in stores.
Wendy's chili will soon be available by can in stores.(Wendy's ©2023 Quality Is Our Recipe, LLC)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Wendy’s fans can now get their popular chili from somewhere other than the restaurant.

In a release, Conagra Brands, Inc. said it’s partnering with Wendy’s to bring the chili into homes across the country.

Wendy’s homestyle chili features all-natural beef, a mix of peppers, and beans in a tomato-based sauce, according to the fast-food chain.

Carl Loredo, global chief marketing officer for Wendy’s, said the famous chili item has been a restaurant staple since the company’s beginnings in 1969.

“We’re thrilled about the partnership with Conagra Brands and to have the opportunity to bring our brand’s iconic chili flavor to even more fans,” Loredo said. “When Wendy’s chili craving hits, you now have two delicious ways to get your fix – at retail stores or in our restaurants.”

Anyone wanting to bring home a can of Wendy’s chili will be able to do so sometime this spring at most grocery stores and select online retailers.

The cans will cost $4.99.

More information on Wendy’s chili can be found here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Chief Ed Mahon said the camera will help with criminal investigations.
South Sioux City to install license plate cameras
The man Rwas taken into custody around 7:40 a.m. Sunday.
Man accused of taking baby, running over mother, killing her, sheriff says
Cali Heikes
Former Winside teacher accused of sexual abuse has trial sent to district court
File picture of traffic cones
Continuing construction on U.S 20 will close some lanes
Allison Decker
Iowa woman convicted of murder plans to seek new trial

Latest News

Investigators say the body of Oaklee Snow, a missing 1-year-old girl, was found in an abandoned...
Body of missing 1-year-old found in dresser; mother’s boyfriend charged with murder
U.S. Marine Jackson Forringer died during a training exercise Thursday, officials said.
Officials: 20-year-old Marine dies during training exercise
President Joe Biden and South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol pause after laying a wreath as...
US, South Korea unveil new nuclear deterrence plan
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers answers questions during an introductory NFL football...
Rodgers hopes to help Jets add to ‘lonely’ Super Bowl trophy
The transgender lawmaker was silenced in the Montana House for comments against a bill to ban...
Montana transgender lawmaker barred by GOP from 2023 session