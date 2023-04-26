“We’ve always dreamed of it” - Elk Point-Jefferson boys basketball reflects back on first state tournament run in 13 years

ELK POINT, S.D. (KTIV) - For the first time in 13 years, the Elk Point-Jefferson boys basketball team returned to the South Dakota state basketball tournament back in March.

It was a memorable run for the entire team, and the entire community will remember one shot that helped the Huskies make history.

The Elk-Point Jefferson boys basketball team knew they had something special this season. The Huskies entered the state tournament on a four-game win streak with confidence that they could make a run.

“It was really special. It was even better to do it with the people we had. We’ve always dreamed of it, and for it to become a reality is pretty crazy,” said Easton Kempf, Elk Point-Jefferson senior.

It was the Huskies first time to state in 13 years as they returned for the first time since 2010. They would face a tough quarterfinal matchup with second-seeded St. Thomas More, but the team always believed in their ability.

“We also knew that we were meant to be there and that we could compete with anyone there. I think we showed the entire state that, but these guys, they didn’t care what it said on anyone else’s uniform or where they were from. They just knew where they were from, and they took pride in that and that made all the difference in the world for how hard and well they competed,” said Jake Otkin, Elk Point-Jefferson boys basketball head coach.

And the entire state of South Dakota might never forget what happened. The quarterfinal game was tied at 50 with 3.8 seconds to go. The Huskies went the full length of the floor for a-game winning three at the buzzer from Devon Schmitz on his birthday. The shot left the crowd and entire team going cray.

“I was just shocked. I don’t really know, I just kind of, I saw it go in and then I just went crazy. It just didn’t even feel real at the time,” said Devon Schmitz, Elk Point-Jefferson senior.

It’s a moment many athletes dream of, but this special shot moved the Huskies on to the Class A semifinal for the first time since the communities of Elk Point and Jefferson joined together.

“It’s even better than what they say. It was really exciting. We were all screaming. Just to see the crowd’s reaction, the players, it was pretty crazy,” said Kempf.

“I was like, ‘There’s no way, there’s no way’ and then it just went in and I went crazy,” said Chace Fornia, Elk Point-Jefferson senior.

“I’ve seen a few buzzer beaters in my time as a coach, but nothing quite like that. I just remember when the ball went through the hoop almost being in disbelief,” said Otkin.

But the excitement didn’t end there. The entire nation was able to see the buzzer-beater on ESPN SportsCenter’s top ten plays as the number one play.

“My grandpa texted me said, ‘You might be on SportsCenter.’ So we turned it on and we saw it. Crazy. We went crazy,” said Schmitz.

“They were running up and down the hotel halls screaming like ‘Number one.’ So it was a pretty incredible moment for Elk Point-Jefferson as a whole, and our basketball program, and those guys to be on SportsCenter number one, so pretty cool,” said Otkin.

The Huskies fought hard in the semifinal but would ultimately fall to Sioux Falls Christian and would go on to take a fourth-place finish.

Most players on the team have been playing together since a young age and making the deepest run in Elk Point-Jefferson basketball history is something they’ll always cherish.

“It means everything. As you can see, on the banner behind us, we’ve only placed seventh. So to be able to place higher and just win that first game meant a lot to us,” said Kempf.

A roster full of six seniors who rose to the challenge and now leave a lasting legacy.

“It was a phenomenal year. And we’ll never forget these guys and what they gave to Elk Point-Jefferson basketball this year,” said Otkin.

