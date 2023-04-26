Woodbury County Board of Supervisors move forward wind turbine zoning change

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors has voted to start the process to reevaluate zoning ordinances on wind turbines in the county.

The county will now hold three, weekly public hearings during their normal Tuesday afternoon meetings starting May 9th.

The hearings will look at expanding the distance a new wind turbine must be from the city limits of an incorporated city in Woodbury County.

Board Vice Chairman Jeremy Taylor says the current distance requirement is 600 feet, but, the county would like to increase that distance to a gap that’s closer to 2,000 feet.

“It certainly will respect to each of those incorporated areas and those cities that want to grow and say ‘having a wind turbine, which is 610 feet away from our city limits, is inhibiting our growth’ and so I think it respects the autonomy of each of those cities,” Taylor said.

Supervisors also discussed a request from County Attorney James Loomis. Loomis asked supervisors to provide a $2,000 bonus to eight workers in the county attorney’s office.

Loomis said the money, which totals $16,000, would be allocated from what are called “Fines Collections” from the county attorney’s office.

Loomis wanted to provide those eight employees with a bonus because the county attorney’s office is short-staffed.

No motion was made by supervisors, who worry about the precedent the move would set.

“What happens is that if we were to approve a memorandum... a personnel action and a memorandum of understanding, then there would be 40, some others that would come and say ‘what about us, we’ve been understaffed or undermanned or working hard,’” Taylor said.

