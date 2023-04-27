2 sent to hospital after crash in Osceola County, IA

ASHTON, Iowa (KUOO) - A one-vehicle crash over the weekend sent two people in northwest Iowa to the hospital.

According to KUOO Radio, the crash happened in Osceola County at about 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 22.

The county sheriff’s office says a pickup was traveling south on Highway 60, near Ashton, when the vehicle lost control going over an ice-covered bridge. The pickup went into a ditch, rolled at least twice and ended up near a creek.

Authorities say the pickup’s driver, 52-year-old Frank of St. James, Minnesota, and a passenger, 55-year-old Timothy Ocel of Lewisville, Minnesota, were taken to a hospital in Sibley, Iowa.

The pickup, which was pulling a trailer at the time of the crash, was a total loss.

