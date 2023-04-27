ACME Comics participating in Free Comic Book Day on May 6

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Saturday, May 6 is Free Comic Book Day across the world, and ACME Comics in Sioux City will be participating.

ACME Comics and Collectibles will be celebrating the 23rd annual Free Comic Book Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. According to ACME Comics, there’ll be dozens of free comic book titles available for this event, some of them include:

Avengers/X-Men #1

Conan the Barbarian

Ranger Academy, Amazing Spider-Man/Venom

Star Trek Day of Blood

Umbrella Academy

Marvel Voices

Star Wars High Republic

Spidey & Friends

Smurfs

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

“The wide array of comic books being published today ensures that readers of all ages — children, teens, and adults – can find something appropriate that will stir their imaginations. It’s a great time to be a comic book fan,” said Fran McGarry, owner of ACME Comics.

In addition to free comic books, ACME Comics says it’ll be hosting several clubs in its parking lot including American Judo and Jujitsu, The Siouxland Steampunk Society and Lost Hills Amtgard group.

Anyone looking for more information about ACME Comics’ event can call (712) 258-6171.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.