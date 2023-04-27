Adventureland starting new chaperone policy

ALTOONA, Iowa (KTIV) - Adventureland in Altoona, Iowa says it will implement new security procedures for the 2023 season.

Adventureland announced from now on there will be a chaperone policy for the park. The policy states guests 17 and under must be accompanied by an adult (someone 21 or older) to enter the park after 4 p.m.

The entrance policy also requires guests to pass through the park’s weapons detection system at the front gate. And people entering Adventureland will only be allowed one bag per guest. The bag can have a maximum size of 15″x15″x15.″

Adventureland officially opens for the 2023 season Saturday, May 6. It’ll only be open on the weekends to start, but starting June 1 the park is open daily.

