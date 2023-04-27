American doctor with ties to eastern Iowa killed in Sudan

A second American was killed in Sudan during ongoing violence. He had ties to eastern Iowa.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An American doctor who lived in Sudan but traveled to work with Mercy Iowa City several times a year was killed during ongoing violence in the country.

Leaders with Mercy Iowa City confirmed Dr. Bushra Sulieman’s death on Thursday.

“Dr. Sulieman was a well-respected gastroenterologist, surgeon, and colleague and he will be greatly missed,” Mercy Iowa City President and CEO Tom Clancy said in a press release. “We extend our deepest condolences to his family and will keep them in our prayers.”

Dr. Sulieman practiced at Mercy Iowa City’s Gastroenterology Clinic and performed surgery at Mercy Iowa City Hospital since February 2021.

ABC News reports he was stabbed to death while taking his father to dialysis. They also report he was in Sudan with his wife and two of his four children, caring for his parents and teaching medicine.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Paul Eastman (left), delivered all three of Sheenah Tonga's sons.
Sioux City doctor retiring after delivering 6,000 babies
Authorities investigating death in Dakota Dunes, SD
Megan Mae Farr (left) and Gunner Farr.
Couple accused of forcibly tattooing children, tying them down with rope
Stephan Gevorkian, 44, faces five felony counts of practicing medicine without a certification,...
Fake doctor treated thousands without medical license, prosecutors say
Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said in a post on Facebook that Mary Jo Mattingly caught a...
Teens make big catch on prom night

Latest News

On April 26, 2023, a body was found in the Wellington apartment complex in Dakota Dunes, South...
Authorities investigating death in Dakota Dunes, SD
People could take home four comic books for free from Acme Comics
ACME Comics participating in Free Comic Book Day on May 6
2 sent to hospital after crash in Osceola County, IA
Nebraska legislators resume debate on abortion bill