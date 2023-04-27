Authorities emphasize the importance of listening to domestic violence victims

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - This week is National Crime Victims Rights Week. And this year, the theme is “Survivor Voices: Elevate. Engage. Effect Change.”

On Thursday, the domestic violence “workgroup” of Woodbury County held a news conference to share information about victims’ rights and resources. During which, leaders pointed out the importance of listening to survivors.

Woodbury County Attorney James Loomis said he will work with victims to bring those responsible to justice.

“To those victims experiencing domestic violence, you need to know that there are people and there are groups that will help you,” said Loomis. “We will work very hard and diligently to hold those accountable for the crimes they commit.”

The domestic violence work group is made up of various law enforcement members, the organization SafePlace and volunteers. They help to connect survivors of domestic abuse with local resources based on their specific needs.

