Authorities investigating death in Dakota Dunes, SD

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. (KTIV) - An investigation is underway in southeast South Dakota after someone was found dead in an apartment.

According to the South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation, a body was found in Dakota Dunes Wednesday morning. The body was found at the Wellington apartment complex in Dakota Dunes.

Authorities say no arrests have been made at this time, but there is no threat to the public.

South Dakota DCI says it is gathering more information on the incident.

This is a Developing Story. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.