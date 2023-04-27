Bandits fired up for opportunity to seek revenge against Gillette

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Bandits return home this weekend for their first home game in four weeks, and it’s a game that some are calling the game of the season as the Bandits seek revenge against the Gillette Mustangs.

The Mustangs handed the Bandits their only loss of the season back on March 25th on the road.

Bandits head coach Erv Strohbeen says the team has been dialed in preparing for a game that he says is shaping up to be one of the biggest games of the year attendance wise. Strohbeen says he likes how the Bandits played defensively against Gillette, but the key to success will be not giving up big plays.

The Bandits have some extra motivation knowing they didn’t play their best the first time the two met.

“I think the guys definitely have a little bit of revenge on their minds. We know we didn’t play the best out in Gillette, before, kind of right to wrong from earlier in the season. You know, they’re the only blemish on our record and, you know, hope to hope to enact a little revenge this weekend,” said Erv Strohbeen, Bandits head coach.

The Bandits have also added a few new additions to the roster, one of them being DeWayne Autrey who has played with the Bandits before. Autrey comes from the Topeka Tropics where he played in seven games and has averaged 4.9 tackles a game. He’s also made one interception.

Autrey is a defensive back who coach Strohbeen says is an aggressive player that can generate a lot of energy.

”He brings a new level of that to the game, you know, so I think he can provide a spark like that, maybe a little bit of energy back there. We’ve got a great defensive backfield. He’s just going to add to that. And I think the sky’s the limit for those guys once they all get on the same page,” said Strohbeen.

The game is set for 7 p.m. this upcoming Saturday, April 29. The Bandits are hoping for a big crowd with blackout night and kids night.

