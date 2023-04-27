Lakes Area News: Walleye Weekend is fast approaching

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa (KTIV) - The opener of the walleye season on the Iowa Great Lakes is now just a little more than a week away.

Experts say the outlook this year for Walleye Weekend is promising, due in part to the late ice-out on the Iowa Great Lakes. The ice didn’t go out until just a couple of weeks ago, and officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources say that could result in the fish being more active, as they’ll be making up for lost time.

Experts say Walleye Weekend represents the first trip on the water for the season for quite a few. They say now is the time to make sure your safety equipment is up to snuff and that your boat is ready to go. They say doing that now could save some real headaches next weekend at the boat ramps.

This will mark the 41st year for Walleye Weekend in the Iowa Great Lakes. Anglers are also encouraged to participate in the Iowa Walleye Challenge, hosted by the Iowa DNR Fisheries Bureau. They say the data collected from the event help the agency manage Iowa’s walleye populations.

Walleye Weekend goes from May 6 to May 7. You can register and find more information about the event here.

