Nebraska legislators resume debate on abortion bill

LB626 aims to ban abortion once cardiac activity is detected - around 6 weeks
Legislators are set for another round of debate on an abortion bill
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The second round of debate over a controversial abortion bill resumes Thursday.

LB626 would ban abortions once cardiac activity is detected from an ultrasound, which is usually around 6 weeks.

One of the bill’s co-sponsors, Sen. Merv Riepe has filed an amendment to change the ban to 12 weeks.

Currently in Nebraska, abortion is legal up until 20 weeks.

