Shower chances become better heading into Thursday night

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Clouds were increasing throughout our Thursday and western Siouxland even started seeing some light rain showers.

Those showers will keep moving to the east tonight and there could even be a slight chance of a thunderstorms with lows in the upper 40s.

Friday is going to give us a decent chance of showers and eastern Siouxland could even see a few isolated afternoon thunderstorms as temperatures cool down with highs in the 50s and a breezy northwest wind will be blowing as well.

Skies will clear out some Friday night and temperatures will cool down into the mid 30s.

Then clouds will be returning during the day on Saturday and that could lead to a chance of a few isolated showers, especially in eastern Siouxland, with highs in the mid 60s.

The other thing to note for Saturday is that the wind could be gusting to over 40 miles per hour at times.

That very gusty wind will stay with us through the day on Sunday as well with cooler highs in the mid to upper 50s under a partly cloudy sky.

It does look like some warmer weather eventually returns in our 10-day forecast.

I’ll take a look at that tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.