Traffic signals near Floyd Blvd Walmart out of service after crash

The traffic signals outside the Walmart on Floyd Blvd are out of commission.
The traffic signals outside the Walmart on Floyd Blvd are out of commission.(KTIV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A major traffic signal on Floyd Blvd is out of service this week.

The Sioux City Engineering Division says the traffic signals at Floyd Blvd and Northern Valley Place, right outside the Walmart, are out of service. Officials say the traffic signal controller was damaged in a crash.

The traffic signals will be out of operation for an undetermined amount of time while repairs are being done. The intersection has been turned into a 4-way stop in the meantime.

Motorists are advised to reduce speed and drive cautiously in this area.

Right down the street from that traffic signal is the Floyd and Outer Drive intersection, another intersection being worked on.

That project is upgrading the pedestrian crossings and sidewalk ramps at the intersection. Because of this construction, the Floyd and Outer Drive intersection frequently has delays in traffic. Crews expect to have construction done on that intersection by the end of the week.

City leaders say there are plans in place to install new pedestrian signals, which they hope to have finished in June.

