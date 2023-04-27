A warm and cloudy Thursday with rain and thunderstorms later this evening

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Thursday, Siouxland. We are waking up to temperatures in the 40s and 50s across the region, with breezy winds out of the southwest up to 20 miles per hour. We are also dealing with partly cloudy skies this morning.

Today, we will see clouds increasing across Siouxland, making it mostly cloudy to cloudy. Temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 60s to low 70s across the area today. The wind will also be on the breezier side out of the southwest, up to 30 miles per hour.

Then this evening and tonight we will see a line of thunderstorms start to develop out west. This will start around 6 p.m. for western Siouxland, but as the line continues east it will weaken giving much of Siouxland light to moderate rain showers. Also, temperatures will be in the 40s tonight.

On Friday, we will see morning rain showers, then it will become a cloudy and breezy day with highs only in the 50s for tomorrow. The wind will be out of the northwest at up to 30 miles per hour.

The rest of the weekend we will see highs in the 50s and 60s, but it will be a windy weekend with wind up to 30 miles per hour out of the northwest.

