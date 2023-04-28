17-year-old killed in Dakota County crash

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - Authorities say debris caused a fatal accident Thursday that left one teenager dead.

The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office says the accident was reported at about 3:40 p.m. in the area of 543 Highway 35, which is just west of Dakota City, Nebraska.

The sheriff’s office says it was a single-vehicle rollover accident, and the only person in the vehicle was a 17-year-old girl. First responders were sent to the scene, but the injuries the teenager received were fatal. Their name has not been released by authorities.

The Nebraska State Patrol and the sheriff’s office investigated the scene and concluded that debris on the highway caused the accident.

