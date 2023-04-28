17-year-old killed in Dakota County crash

Car accident notification showcasing broken glass on the center line of the street.
Car accident notification showcasing broken glass on the center line of the street.(MGN)
By Dean Welte
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - Authorities say debris caused a fatal accident Thursday that left one teenager dead.

The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office says the accident was reported at about 3:40 p.m. in the area of 543 Highway 35, which is just west of Dakota City, Nebraska.

The sheriff’s office says it was a single-vehicle rollover accident, and the only person in the vehicle was a 17-year-old girl. First responders were sent to the scene, but the injuries the teenager received were fatal. Their name has not been released by authorities.

The Nebraska State Patrol and the sheriff’s office investigated the scene and concluded that debris on the highway caused the accident.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan "Jordy" Beardshear
Authorities investigating ‘suspicious death’ in Dakota Dunes; family & friends identify woman
Dr. Paul Eastman (left), delivered all three of Sheenah Tonga's sons.
Sioux City doctor retiring after delivering 6,000 babies
Megan Mae Farr (left) and Gunner Farr.
Couple accused of forcibly tattooing children, tying them down with rope
Stephan Gevorkian, 44, faces five felony counts of practicing medicine without a certification,...
Fake doctor treated thousands without medical license, prosecutors say
Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said in a post on Facebook that Mary Jo Mattingly caught a...
Teens make big catch on prom night

Latest News

This map shows the area where a pickup crashed, sending two men to the hospital.
2 sent to hospital after crash in Osceola County, IA
File - ACME Comics participating in Free Comic Book Day in May 2022.
ACME Comics participating in Free Comic Book Day on May 6
This will be the 40th anniversary of the Walleye Weekend event.
Lakes Area News: Walleye Weekend is fast approaching
Lakes Area News: Walleye Weekend is fast approaching