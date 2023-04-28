Around Siouxland: The 2023 Innovation Market

Around Siouxland: The 2023 Innovation Market is now accepting applications
By Tosin Ehikioya
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s time for the 14th annual Innovation Market.

There will be lots of opportunities for networking, sampling some of Siouxland’s favorite foods and beverages, and celebrating entrepreneurship.

They are looking for new ideas, all being less than one year old.

They are now accepting applications, due on May 4.

This year’s Innovation Market will be May 18, 2023, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Bluebird Flats.

For more information, click here.

