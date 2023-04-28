Around Siouxland: Grand Meadow presents the Social Sunday Festival

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s the third annual pan fried chicken dinner.

There will be old-fashioned pan fried chicken dinner, some local shopping, banana bread that can be purchased, home-made ice cream, live music, and a variety of vendors.

The event will be on May 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Grand Meadow Heritage Center.

For more information, click here.

