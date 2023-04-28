Bishop Heelan cruises past Lewis Central for second straight win
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - CSB
Morningside 2 Briar Cliff 0 F
Morningside 2 Briar Cliff 1 F
SOCC
Spirit Lake (G) 3 West Sioux 2 F
Bishop Heelan 5 Lewis Central (G) 0 F
Logan-Magnolia 0 Treynor (B) 10 F
Spirit Lake (B) 4 West Sioux 2 F
Sioux Center 8 Sheldon/Sibley-Ocheyedan (G) 0 F
Sioux Center 7 Sheldon/Sibley-Ocheyedan (G) 0 F
Unity Christian 3 MOC-FV (B) 0 F
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 0 S.C. West (B) 3 F
Lewis Central (B) 1 Bishop Heelan 0 F
Spencer (B) 1 Western Christian 0 F
Spencer (G) 11 Western Christian 0 F
MLB
Miami 5 Atlanta 4 F
San Diego 2 Chicago Cubs 5 F
Tampa Bay 14 Chicago WSox 5 F
Baltimore 7 Detroit 4 F
Oakland 7 LA Angels 8 F
Kansas City 1 Minnesota 7 F
Washington 8 NY Mets 9 F
Seattle 0 Philadelphia 1 F
LOS 2 Pittsburgh 6 F
St. Louis 6 San Francisco 0 F
NY Yankees 4 Texas 2 F
NBA
Boston 128 Atlanta 120 F
NHL
NY Rangers 0 NJD 4 F
Tampa Bay 4 Toronto 2 F
Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.