Briar Cliff football seeing improvement in spring

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -The Briar Cliff football team is looking for more growth in the fall this season and they feel they’ve been seeing that during their spring practices.

It is a time of change for the Chargers they have a new offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator and special teams coach on head coach Shane LaDages staff.

There are familiar faces returning though, quarterback Luke Davies has returned for his third season under center and is just 4 touchdowns shy of the Chargers career record set by Kevin Van Egdom at 33.

Joining Davies is a much more mature offensive line, and some of his favorite targets in Aaron Okoro and Spencer Geroge will be on the outside for the Chargers.

Not to mention the defense looks to be getting better as well stars Brett Tinker and MJ Montgomery return but Briar Cliff has added a few other assets to the defensive line, and coach LaDage is liking what he’s seen so far this spring.

“I’m not here to tell you how many games we’re going to win,” said LaDage. “But I like the trajectory we’re on I love our culture, you know we’re exceeding in the classroom, we’re above a 3.0, we don’t have issues off the field, we’re involved in the community. I just think we’re at a point now where it’s okay to maybe start talking about winning, and our guys are hungry for it, they’ve earned the right to be in those situations now so I’m excited to see what steps we take.”

Briar Cliff is hosting its spring game on campus at Faber Field and the Chargers are excited to be closer to home.

“I think, just come out on Saturday, we’re playing on campus for the first time at 1pm. I think it’s a great opportunity to galvanize our campus and come together and be here, so come out check us out, enjoy some tailgating. It will be a great experience.”

Spring game is set to start at 1pm on a Saturday at Faber Field, but Friday the Cliff is having a major announcement at 1pm.

